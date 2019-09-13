PENDLETON — Tough Enough to Wear Pink continues to put the spurs to one of the roughest rides of all — breast cancer.
The Pendleton Round-Up for the past 14 years have dedicated Thursday of the rodeo to the local nonprofit branch that raises money to support breast cancer patients and survivors. Tough Enough co-chair Casey White-Zollman said last year’s campaign raised about $37,000, the second best, and several partners once again stepped up.
St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, and the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer Care Foundation/Jordan Schnitzer were the organization’s top givers. The East Oregonian also is a major contributor to Tough Enough to Wear Pink. Tough Enough splits its donations between the St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic and the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program. White-Zollman said the clinic money covers costs from wigs and mastectomy bras, to travel so patients can get to treatment, and Kick’n Cancer helps survivors with the costs such as physical therapy, yoga classes and nutrition.
Kathryn Youngman of Pendleton said Tough Enough came through for her when she needed it. She beat one type of cancer in 1991, a different type in 2013, and then breast cancer in 2016.
“I had huge medical bills — I still have have huge medical bills — and Tough Enough to Wear Pink helped with the expenses of cancer,” she said.
The physical effects of cancer can be obvious, she said, but the disease touches all aspects of a patient’s life.
“They might not see the emotional and psychological side,” she said, “or the financial side.”
Offsetting the costs of travel for radiation therapy, she said, helps shrink one worry, and that’s a significant uplift for the patient.
Thursday of the Round-Up is the nonprofit’s most visible community event. Rodeo athletes and fans don pink and processions of cancer patients and survivors get a moment in the Round-Up Arena. White-Zollman said the local campaign is finding more ways to raise its profile and receives constant calls from individuals and organizations that want to partner up.
Case in point, she said, Pendleton police got in on the Tough Enough action. The city police department sports a patch with the a cowboy riding a bucking bronco. Thursday’s version of the patch included a pink ribbon, the cowboy in pink and pink lettering for “PENDLETON POLICE.” White-Zollman said Police Chef Stuart Roberts even gave the nonprofit a large replica of the patch, which after Round-Up will go on display at the police department.
“It’s great to see the community so supportive of Tough Enough to Wear Pink and our local survivors and cancer patients,” White-Zollman said.
Youngman said the reputation is growing well beyond Oregon. She said she attended last Saturday’s soft opening of the Eastern Oregon Cancer Center in Pendleton at 1713 S.W. 24th St., near St. Anthony Hospital. One of the doctors there said he was well aware of Pendleton’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink.
She said the doctor learned about it back in his home state of Alaska.
