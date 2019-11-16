ISLAND CITY — A traffic stop Friday in Island City led to the seizure of drugs and guns and two arrests, including a Stanfield woman wanted on a warrant.
The Union County Sheriff's Office in a news release reported deputies and detectives stopped the vehicle at 11:20 p.m. on the 11600 block of Island Avenue near the Walmart store. The team searched the vehicle and seized heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodone and two firearms.
Deputies arrested the two occupants: Matthew Carter Coote, 30, of La Grande, for carrying a concealed firearm and possession and delivery of heroin; and Josie Lee Pritchard, 30, of Stanfield, for possession and delivery of methamphetamine, heroin and oxycodone plus felon in possession of a weapon and giving false information to law enforcement.
The sheriff's office also arrested Pritchard on a Umatilla County warrant. State court records show Pritchard in August cut a deal in Umatilla County and pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver heroin, a Class A felony. Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen sentenced her to five years of probation.
But on Oct. 7, according to court documents, Lieuallen issued a warrant for her arrest after she violated multiple terms of her probation, including skipping out on drug abuse treatment and not using illegal drugs.
Coote and Pritchard are in the Union County Jail, La Grande. Coote's bail is $10,000, according to the jail's online inmate roster, and Pritchard's is $50,000.
The sheriff's office also reported receiving assistance in this case from La Grande police, Oregon State Police and other agencies.
