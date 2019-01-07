Two adults escaped from a trailer in Stanfield that caught fire on Saturday afternoon.
Michael Gregorio Bermejo and Elai Borstad, both 25, were inside the RV trailer at Stanfield RV Park, on 355 S. Main St., Stanfield, when the vehicle caught on fire. They escaped by breaking a trailer window, and both suffered critical burns and injuries.
Both were flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. Both remain in the hospital, in serious but stable condition. Two puppies were also found in the trailer, and appeared unhurt.
Officers have still not identified a cause, but collected evidence inside the trailer which will be forwarded to the state crime lab for testing. Stanfield police Chief Bryon Zumwalt said there was no foul play suspected "by anyone who wasn't in the trailer at the time." He said the trailer could potentially be used, but he would consider it totaled. He said there wasn't extensive fire damage, but the explosion created a mess.
Stanfield police are continuing to investigate the issue, and were assisted by Hermiston Police Department, Umatilla County Fire District and the Umatilla County District Attorney's office.
(0) comments
