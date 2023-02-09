HERMISTONBus system gets green light
A Kayak Public Transit bus in November 2016 picks up passengers at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton. Transit services for seniors and disabled in Umatilla County are taking a 20% cut to funds in federal funds in 2023.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Umatilla County has cut public transit services for seniors and disabled due to a shortfall in federal funding.

The county board at a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, approved a 20% reduction in projects that fall under the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 program, said Lori Smith, the board's executive secretary.

