Visitors reflect on the faces and names in one of the alcoves of the Wall of Honor on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Hermiston Community Center. The traveling display, which honors military personnel lost in Iraq and Afghanistan, was started by Alicia Tallman in 2003 for her senior project at Milwaukie High School and is now run by Vets Helping Vets. The exhibit continues on May 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., finishing with a closing ceremony at 9 p.m. May 30, Memorial Day.
A photo of Lance Cpl. James Huston appears on the traveling Wall of Honor displayed Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Hermiston Community Center. Huston, of Umatilla, died on July 2, 2004, fighting as a Marine in Iraq. The exhibit continues through Memorial Day, May 30 at 9 p.m., finishing with a closing ceremony.
