UMATILLA — Tyler Blewett's days as the acting superintendent at Two Rivers Correctional Institution are over.
Blewett is here to stay.
Last week, Oregon Department of Corrections Director Colette Peters announced in an email to staff that Blewett would take the reins of the prison without the "interim" title.
His appointment to superintendent follows a move into the interim leadership role in June, after former superintendent Troy Bowser went on administrative leave during an investigation and eventually resigned in September.
According to the DOC, Blewett began his career with Oregon DOC as a correctional officer at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County in 2007, eventually becoming a captain.
He moved on from the security ranks at SRCI to take a plant manager role at the Umatilla prison before being named acting superintendent this summer.
Blewett helped implement and continue multiple programs at TRCI, including the Peer-to-Peer Lead Mentorship Program.
“He has fostered positive working relationships amongst the different sections at TRCI and encourages them to work collaboratively on a daily basis,” stated Peters and deputy director at the DOC, Heidi Steward.
Bowser's investigation launched in April, and was sparked by a number of complaints about Bowser — hired to the position in 2017 — who reportedly made derogatory remarks about veteran staff at TRCI and a sexist comment aimed at a female employee. He also reportedly ignored a sexual assault reported by another employee. Following his resignation, Bowser declined to request a name-clearing hearing, according to the Oregon DOC.
At the time of his departure, Bowser made nearly $160,000 a year, according to Betty Bernt, communications manager at the Oregon DOC. Blewett’s salary is currently more than $130,000 a year.
Built in 2000, TRCI is a multi-custody institution in Umatilla, and houses around 1,800 adults according to the Oregon DOC.
