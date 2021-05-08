UMATILLA — An adult in custody at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla died while in hospice care on Friday, May 7, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Rickie S. Sibbitt, 62, from Marion County, was less than a year from his release after being in prison since September 2001, according to the state.
The state did not disclose the cause of his death.
