UMATILLA — An inmate of Two Rivers Correctional Institution died Saturday, Aug. 1.
Patrick R. Johnson, 39, entered custody on Oct. 31, 2017, from Marion County with an earliest release date of Oct. 10, 2023.
As with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.
