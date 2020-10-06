UMATILLA — A man incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla died Monday, Oct. 5, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Evan L. Lichty, 83, died while on hospice care at the prison, the release stated. He entered DOC custody in November 2015 from Marion County. His earliest release date was Sept. 22, 2022.
Next of kin and the Oregon State Police have been notified of the death, according to the release.
