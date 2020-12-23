UMATILLA — Tyler Blewett resigned from his position as the superintendent at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla on Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to the prison’s public information officer.
The prison was unwilling to provide the East Oregonian with any information regarding why Blewett resigned.
Blewett held the official position of superintendent since December of 2019. He had been acting superintendent since the previous June, after former superintendent Troy Bowser went on administrative leave during an investigation.
Bowser resigned the following September.
Kevin Jackson has assumed the role as acting superintendent for TRCI.
The prison's public information officer said Blewett's resignation is in no way related to the institution's recent power outage.
