PENDLETON — The former treasurer of an Athena nonprofit is is behind bars for first-degree aggravated theft.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in a news release reported deputies Thursday shortly after 11 a.m. arrested Robin Lynn Pickard, 39, of Athena, and booked her into the county jail in Pendleton. Picard handled the money for Sunset Housing, a nonprofit organization that owns, operates and maintains housing for the elderly.
The sheriff's office in early 2018 received a report Pickard had been taking money from the Sunset Housing bank accounts over a period of two years. Sheriff’s detective Kacey Ward investigated. Ward outlined some of Picard’s dealings in affidavits to search her bank and financial records.
Sunset Housing selected Pickard as its new treasurer on Nov. 29, 2016. According to the affidavit, the next day she ripped off the organization for $15,000 with a check to her personal business, Athena Income Tax Services. Throughout the following year, she drained more than $63,000 from Sunset Housing.
He said he found Picard had at least 11 bank accounts spread across multiple banks. The financial web was so complex, he said, the sheriff’s office sought help from the FBI, which put a forensic examiner on the case.
The sheriff's office also reported it continues to investigate the possibility of additional victims.
