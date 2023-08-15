​​PENDLETON — The tree of heaven, Ailanthus altissima, has invaded Pendleton, making the city one of its countless strongholds, and it has been here for decades.

Public and private property alike — parks and yards — the tree of heaven, its name derived from its height, has conquered the land, dominating the native vegetation it comes into close proximity with.

Williplantsman
It gets worse. The tree is a prolific producer of seeds, which spread easily. Then new populations of the tree get started. Making matters worse, an invasive insect from China, the Spotted Lanternfly, thrives on this tree. They then spread to fruit trees and grapes and can destroy crops, sometimes killing the trees and vines. This is going to be a big challenge, but if we don't face it, it will change our landscape in ways we won't like.

