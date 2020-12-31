PENDLETON — Pendleton-area residents looking to get rid of their Christmas trees can bring them to Pendleton City Club for recycling.
The nonprofit will be collecting trees at the empty lot next to the Pendleton Early Learning Center on the corner of Southwest 12th Street and Southwest Emigrant Avenue through at least the second weekend in January, Tim Simons said. Drop-offs are by donation, and City Club of Pendleton will use the donations for programs benefitting youth in Pendleton.
Simons said if people come during weekday afternoons or daytime on weekends, someone will be there to help them unload their tree if they want help, but club members are also happy to keep their distance if people are worried about COVID and don't want contact. People can also drop off their tree in the evenings when no one is around, and leave a donation in the drop box.
