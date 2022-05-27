MISSION — Umatilla Tribal Police on Wednesday, May 25, arrested a man for homicide.
Kawlija Nicoah Scott, 25, is in custody in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for criminal homicide, according to the jail’s online roster.
The East Oregonian contacted the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for information and it waiting to hear back.
Scott in late 2020 was the subject of a missing person campaign.
According to a post on the Facebook group Missing and Murdered Native Americans, Scott on Dec. 1, 2020, contacted family and friends on Facebook and reported he was in Colorado but did not provide an exact location, had no money or identification, his sleeping bag was stolen and his phone was dying.
According to the post, Scott is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and had been living unhoused in Pendleton. The post also said his family was concerned for his well-being because he was without medication for several months and experiencing a mental health crisis.
The Facebook group later reported Scott contacted his family on Jan. 9, 2021, while he was recovering from an assault in Kansas City, Missouri.
