MISSION — For at least the next two weeks, Sally Kosey is back on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees.
At a Tuesday afternoon hearing, Umatilla Tribal Court Judge Douglas Nash granted Kosey a temporary restraining order that prevents the Board of Trustees from enforcing a law members used to force her off the board.
Elected in 2017 as a member-at-large, Kosey sued all the trustees who forced her out of office in August based on amendments to the election code that defined residency within the “diminished,” or current, boundaries of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
An east Pendleton resident, Kosey maintains that she lives on the reservation based on the boundaries laid out in the Treaty of 1855, before the reservation’s area was winnowed through a federal survey and acts of Congress.
On the eve of the lawsuit’s first hearing, the Board of Trustees felt the need to more publicly defend itself against Kosey’s arguments.
“Sally Kosey first tried her case in the media, and has now filed an action in tribal court,” board Chairman Gary Burke said in a statement that accompanied a Tuesday morning press release. “We are sworn to uphold the constitution of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and that is what we intend to do.”
According to the press release, the board intended to “vigorously defend against (the) suit,” and push back against Kosey’s “false statements.”
The board argued that the election code aligns with the tribal constitution, which prohibits nonresidents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation from holding office.
While acknowledging that much of Pendleton was included in the Treaty’s boundaries, the board stated that no other trustees live outside the current boundaries and Kosey has refused to move into them.
“Our elected leaders should have our shared experience of living on the Umatilla Indian Reservation,” the press release states. “They should be experienced in the unique challenges of tribal governance and land preservation.”
The board said it was committed to gaining back the landbase promised by the federal government in 1855, but defining the boundary by its current status is a matter of pragmatism.
“Recognizing the current boundary isn’t giving up the fight, it’s being realistic and responsible about when and how to fight,” the press release states.
In court at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, Kosey’s attorney, Ryan Dreveskracht, argued that Kosey’s ousting went beyond residency.
Dreveskracht said he submitted evidence that proved the Board of Trustees changed the election code to specifically target Kosey. He compared the code amendments to Jim Crow laws, which were superficially broad in application but targeted specific groups in execution.
Dreveskracht also argued that Kosey had been given no notice that she was about to lose her seat on the board for violating a law that was passed after she assumed office.
“You can’t apply laws retroactively,” he said.
Naomi Stacy, the lead attorney for the CTUIR Office of Legal Counsel, defended the board in court.
Although Kosey was allowed to run in the 2017 election, Stacy said the sole authority to determine a trustee’s eligibility was held by the board.
Stacy said a series of workshops held between the board and the CTUIR Elections Commissions last summer gave Kosey enough notice that the residency rules were about to change and her eligibility would be threatened unless she moved.
Rebutting Dreveskracht’s argument, Stacy said any of the other board members would be forced to vacate their seats if they moved off the reservation.
After both sides exhausted their arguments, Judge Nash pointed to the plaintiff’s points about retroactive enforcement and proper notice as reasons he was granting the restraining order.
He also cited some votes taken by the General Council, a body comprised of all tribal members over the age of 18.
Shortly after the board vacated Kosey’s seat, the council met and nearly unanimously voted to reinstate Kosey.
Nash found it “unusual” that the council overwhelmingly voted in favor of Kosey’s return, but Stacy said the board was not going to respond to it.
Nash said the matter was serious enough that it needed a written decision and the restraining order would only last two weeks, unless both sides agreed to an extension.
He tentatively set another hearing date for Oct. 15, but he warned that the upcoming tribal elections on Nov. 12 could affect the timeline.
“On Nov. 12, this case becomes moot,” he said. “One way or another, it becomes moot.”
While Kosey fights the Board of Trustees in court, she’s already running to rejoin them permanently for another term.
Kosey will run for the open secretary seat against Aaron Ashley, one of the other at-large board members who voted her out of office.
