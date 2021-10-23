In Indian Country, Chuck Sams’ nomination to the National Park Service director position represents more than a symbolic victory: it’s a chance to substantively change the way the park service works with American Indian tribes.
In a story by Brian Oaster for High Country News, tribal leaders from across the country shared how they hoped a park service under Sams would operate. Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, the chairwoman of the White Mountain, said her tribe would like to agree to a co-management policy with the service and promote more traditional conservation methods.
“I would like to see consultation with tribes on decisions impacting areas of Native significance,” she told Oaster. “We have a voice.”
Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s Business Council Chairman John St. Clair told High Country News that the Wyoming tribe is lobbying the park service to allow them to “display and demonstrate those historic and spiritual connections while the park is open each year” at Yellowstone National Park. St. Clair added that the agency should expand its education efforts about the relationship between Native peoples and national parks through interactive media and displays.
At a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Sams, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said he was open to tribal input should he be confirmed.
“I think it’s important to be able to work with Native folks on traditional ecological knowledge,” he said, “and helping manage those spaces so that we’re conserving them based on 10,000-plus years of management of those spaces to ensure that they’ll be here for future generations to enjoy.”
In an interview on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Think Out Loud,” Oaster explained how President Ulysses S. Grant drove out the Shoshone from their homes so the federal government could establish Yellowstone in the 19th century.
“(It) was done through violence and coercion,” he told OPB. “That was the beginning of the national park system. It set the pattern. These spaces, we know them today as this kind of empty, pristine wilderness. But that’s artificial. They’re artificially emptied.”
Empty too, he contended, is the parks service’s explanation of its symbology, starting with the arrowhead. The parks service on its website explains, “The arrowhead shape represents historical and archaeological treasures.” But Oaster contended the parks service has never protected Indigenous people or their cultures.
“Indigenous people are protecting Indigenous culture,” he said.
Oaster said the story of the Shoshone and the other tribes displaced to make way for national parks is untold at the parks themselves, even as the park system claims to protect and preserve their cultures.
“That’s where they want Indigenous people to be,” he said. “That’s where the national park system has tried to push Indigenous people: into a static past.”
Oaster told OPB that Sams could be a good fit for tribes looking to have a greater stake in modern-day National Park Service decision making.
“Who better to facilitate that?” they said. “That’s part of his background and expertise, in treaties and sovereign government-to-government relationships.”
Oaster said co-management agreements have worked elsewhere, pointing to the Australian federal government, which co-manages its national parks with the country’s Indigenous peoples.
