MISSION — “We made our bed now we have to lie in it.”
That’s what Aaron Ashley, vice chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees said of the decision to block the Bureau of Indian of Affairs from issuing grazing permits on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in 2022.
Ashley and member-at-large Boots Pond voted Jan. 3 in favor of continuing to issue grazing permits.
However, by a 3-2 margin, the other three members of the board who attended the meeting voted against the resolution that would have allowed the CTUIR as well as individual allotment owners to lease their land to ranchers who graze their cattle. Some of the relationships between ranchers and landowners are decades long.
Citing the need to protect First Foods, namely roots, board Treasurer Sandra Sampson, Secretary Sally
Kosey and member-at-large Corinne Sams voted against the resolution that would have authorized BIA to continue issuing grazing permits. General Council Chair Lindsey Watchman, and members-at-large Toby Patrick and Lisa Ganuelas were each on personal leave. Chair Kat Brigham votes only in the instance of a tie.
Terry Anderson, one of the ranchers who has grazed cattle on tribal units for years, told the CUJ, “We never thought in our wildest dreams that the Tribe would do something like this. With how much effort and respect we’ve built with our neighbors and friends on this ground, we’ve grown up together. I wouldn’t do this to my worst enemy, I just don’t think the board members who decided this understand the history or the impact of what they’ve done.”
Patrick, who was not present for the vote, said the decision impacts the Tribes’ working agreements with ranchers.
“To me it seems like we’re saying so long to the Good Neighbor Policy. Working with the ranchers we see what we can do to understand each other a little bit better. Gathering information and communicating with them about what they’re doing is part of it. We have to understand that what this does is affect them and their cattle. It’s really pretty hurtful,” he said.
The vote followed a work session in mid-December where the issue was discussed. Sampson, who championed the no-vote on the resolution, was not present at the work session. At the January board meeting, Sampson and Kosey both raised concerns over the damage done by livestock to First Foods, and ultimately used that to guide their decisions in voting against the resolution.
In order to issue grazing permits, the BIA needs a resolution approved by the board. Gordy Schumacher, Range, Agriculture and Forestry Program manager for the CTUIR Department of Natural Resources met with the board Dec. 16 to present a resolution granting the BIA authority to issue two-year permits. In years past, the Tribes have agreed to a five-year permitting process. The last time a grazing permit resolution was approved by the board was in 2016 for permits beginning in 2017 on a five-year term agreement.
For permits scheduled to begin in 2022, Schumacher suggested the board shorten that time frame. The reasons to do so were heavily influenced by the 2019 BIA decision to heighten compliance requirements for Tribes with grazing units. The laws surrounding BIA authority regarding permits can be found in 25 CFR 166.
There are 14 range units on the UIR spread out over more than 66,000 acres. The BIA issues permits for 12 of those units.
Schumacher told the board in the December work session, “We’re proposing to have livestock grazing permits on 66,421 acres of rangeland and woodlands on the reservation. Those acres are included in 14 range units; we are not including rangeland and woodland on McCoy Meadows (Grand Ronde valley) or the Wheelhouse properties (McKay Creek).”
Schumacher said the CTUIR Department of Economic and Community Development negotiated the Wheelhouse grazing lease.
“We didn’t have a whole lot to do with that,” Schumacher said. “I’m still kind of learning what’s going on up there.”
As part of the standard operations regarding the issuance of permits, an “Authority to Grant Grazing Privileges” letter was mailed to all Indian owners who own individual allotments within the grazing units in March 2021. Schumacher said there are an estimated 2,200 tribal trust interests on the land where grazing permits have previously been issued.
BIA changes
At the work session, Schumacher said the BIA recently changed the way grazing complies with National Environmental Preservation Act, Endangered Species Act and Historic Preservation Act.
“We used to put a one-page check sheet - it was called a CEER Checklist - into the grazing permit folder and a regional environmental coordinator signed off on it. Now they are requiring a Tribal biologist to sign off on that the federal undertaking, which is the signature on the permit, that issuing of the grazing permit is not going to have effect on the endangered species or historic properties,” he said during the work session.
A contractor was hired to do an environmental assessment to satisfy federal NEPA and ESA compliance requirements. The assessment was started in April of 2021 and the first draft was completed in September. The grazing permit draft language was adjusted to mitigate for any adverse effect to historic property.
Critical habitat for Mid-Columbia steelhead, an endangered species, exists within the range units. Because of this, a biological assessment was prompted and will eventually require assistance from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries. The processes prompted by BIA mandate changes, Schumacher said, have not yet been fully standardized by the BIA or any of the Northwest Tribes they affect.
“The Northwest Tribes are unhappy with the BIA. There are more than 700 cases of needs for NEPA. It’s kind of a mess,” Schumacher said.
Land management
Aside from the changes from BIA, there are other factors that affected the staff recommendation for the issuance of 2022 grazing permits. The CTUIR Rangeland Management Plan is still being drafted; its completion is estimated for June of this year.
Because the Tribes are in the Rangeland Management Plan planning process only two-year grazing permits were recommended.
“This will give us time to finish up the management plan and get all of the pieces in place to implement. So were looking at grazing permits starting in March and ending Dec. 31, 2023, which would be two grazing seasons,” Shumacher told the board.
A part of the RMP will identify tools the CTUIR will use to manage annual grasses, invasive species and noxious weeds. Currently, grazing is a large portion of how the Tribe keeps those plants at bay. Spraying with herbicides is another management tool. The use of herbicides is potentially dangerous for humans. Schumacher told the board during their work session. There are developments in herbicides that target annual grasses and invasive species, but assessments needed to evaluate their risks have not been completed.
With grazing removed from the land management toolbox, Schumacher has not determined exactly how his program will adequately fight overgrowth and spread of harmful plants. Sampson suggested using the Workforce Development and BOLSTER Programs to aid in that the arena.
However, there is no plan to use Workforce Development or BOLSTER in the annual work plans, and the board budget contains no additional funding to for this 2022 year.
“Increase resources,” Sampson suggested to mitigate for the loss of grazing as a land management tool, “utilize workforce development, teach people the value of range management.”
Sampson said it could be done in the 2023 budget process later this year.
As for 2022, she said, “One year won’t make that big of a difference.”
Schumacher agrees.
He said, “In the short term you won’t see a huge difference if left like this but in a decade those non-native plants and noxious weeds will cover the entire size of that landscape. When put up against our native plant life, annual grasses will win. They will crowd out the First Foods too.”
Non-native plant life has not been the only issue for those concerned about land management. Reducing fire fuels on the UIR is a large component of grazing benefits.
“Some people don’t like cows, they say they stink or they’re ugly, but they provide a certain amount of fuel reduction,” Vice Chair Ashley said.
Terry Anderson, a rancher and grazing permittee for more than 40 years, has his own opinions about the management of land within the units. His family had a 50 percent interest in deeded property within Units 5 and 14 before selling it to the Tribes. He chose to sell it to the Tribes in the late '90s because, he said, he began to admire how much work CTUIR was doing to care for their lands.
“I believe God put special people on this earth to take care of it. We are so blessed to be able to take care of God’s critters. No one can take better care of this land than we can, and that includes the Tribe. It’s been an honor to spend my life looking after the land in these units,” Anderson said.
Nearly 8 miles of fence was built on unit 14 to ensure cattle were within proper areas. This work was done with tribally purchased materials and Anderson’s labor, he said.
First Foods
“It’s the same things as pruning trees,” BOT member-at-large Patrick said, “If you shred a branch as you remove it that branch dies, if you cut it clean across it grows back stronger.”
During the Dec. 16 work session, Patrick talked about his family’s experience with digging roots on grazing units.
“When they eat the tops off of those foods the roots are able to stay there and get fat,” he said.
Sampson disagrees.
“When cows are in different units, and I’ve seen this, I’ve gone down to access them (roots) and the grass is already dried up. They eat the tops off of our food and they’re stomping and walking all over them. They eat the non-native grasses and then spread the seed,” Sampson said.
Ashley took time, after the work sessions and board decision concluded, to bring some other board members up to grazing units where First Foods grow.
“They’re saying the cows are killing our roots, it’s false,” Ashley said. “I walk these hills every year. I was a range tech and I spent time learning what the cows can and can’t do. They don’t stand in one place too long,” Ashley said.
Many of the gathering places on the UIR, Ashley said, are grazing units. Ninety percent of the cow’s diet is grass, Schumacher said during a subsequent work session in January.
“They may intermittently nip off the head of a root but if cattle are grazing to the point where they stop eating grass and move on to forbs then that would be considered over grazing,” Schumacher said.
When the UIR had an issue with overcrowding of feral horses, land management was in crisis. Local rancher Ted Forth said he hasn’t heard similar concerns regarding grazing impact on First Foods in the past. In fact, he said, he had gone out with tribal members on his property to get lessons on what roots look like.
“I visit with tribal members while they’re digging roots. They have shown me the different plants, and it’s been really interesting. I don’t think it’s ever been proven that the cattle are eating the roots, but if it were we would be willing to work with the Tribe in any way we could,” Forth said.
When the question portion of the Dec. 16 work session began, Kosey opened up with concerns over complaints she had received from “elder gatherers.”
Schumacher asked Kosey who the gatherers were and she shared that it was Sandra and Linda Sampson who had voiced their concerns. Schumacher asked what lots were being affected and where they were located so areas where damage was occurring could be identified to perhaps limit or even eliminate grazing in entire units.
Forth, whose family has been grazing cattle on tribal units almost 80 years, said he would be willing to work with the Tribes and adjust his grazing operations.
“But it’s like the rug was pulled out from us with no explanation,” he said. “I’m a little bit offended and disappointed that they used this tactic with First Foods as leverage to do away with the permits.
How many children and grandchildren go out and dig foods on these lots year after year, the foods are there before and after grazing,” Ashley said.
Good neighbor policy
“When you give someone a gift, you ought not bring it up again, but it’s worth mentioning that some 20 years ago I gift deeded an appraised $500K worth of land to the Tribes, along with some timber, in Deadman Pass,” Anderson said. “I didn’t do this for a thank you note, I did it because I believed it was the right thing to do and I did it because I admired and appreciated how the Tribe was taking care of their land. This has really taken the heart right out of us, we have always had a great relationship with the Tribe and to receive word with no notice or explanation has really been a shock, and a slap in the face.”
Anderson, Forth and George Diggins all spoke to the CUJ about their ranching plans for 2022. With the inaccessibility of grazing units on the UIR, the ranchers said they will each have to find buyers for nearly half their livestock.
In order to continue a mutually beneficial relationship with the Tribe, Diggins said, his family has built structures worth more than 130,000 dollars, sold pieces of deeded property his family wasn’t initially interested in selling, including the ground that is now under Indian Lake, and changed their ranch operation to remove sheep altogether to focus on cattle.
The unit Diggins grazes on, he said, allows up to 280 head of cattle for the season; he’s never put that many on there.
“I only graze 220 head on there, and for only 30 days. It can support up to 280 but I’ve never put that many on there. The 220 I graze in that unit graze on my deeded property too,” he said.
The deeded property Diggins mentioned is adjacent to the unit he has had permits on. Like Forth and Anderson, Diggins put in his bid for the unit he has been using for decades and received confirmation from the Tribes it was received. Each of the ranchers, like the other almost 40 permittees, pays a 25% deposit.
Allotment owners
“The Tribe can do what they want with their own, but when it comes to me and my own, as a individual or trust land owner, they shouldn’t be telling me what I can do,” said Gary Burke, a CTUIR tribal member and chief of the Umatillas.
Burke owns land that is leased annually to both Diggins and Anderson.
“This is going to financially ruin of a lot of people, and it’s going to affect Tribal members to the tune of $115,000. It’s going to be a financial burden for a lot of Tribal Members,” Diggins said.
The average payment made to each allotment owner is $67.14.
“It’s my personal opinion that land management and planning for the First Food cycle is more important than handing someone $20 for a grazing permit,” Sampson said.
The idea that grazing permit income is not substantial offended both Ashley and Patrick. One of the ideas that was raised to mitigate for this is financial subsidy for Tribal Member allotment owners.
“I was offended to hear them say (in the work session) it’s not even that much money. I could not believe it. What may not be a lot to one person could be a lot to another. When I heard that my jaw dropped,” Ashley said.
Patrick agreed, “I get $213 and that’s times four parcels. I get kicuy from that every year, and if I am only one tribal member, how many other Tribal Members are out there suffering in that regard. That’s $30-40 of food in their fridge. The majority of people had checks coming next month, that’s money where their kids have something to go do. I am hurt that this has been stopped, especially because I wasn’t there to vote.”
If Patrick had been there, he said he would have voted in favor of the permits. That would have created a tie and Brigham would have had to break it. As it was, only five members were there that day. Ashley said he would be willing to see what can be done to mitigate financially for Tribal Members’ lost income, but he would not be willing to revisit the issue.
“It’s been asked about rescinding the resolution and making a new one. I don’t want to get into the business of rescinding board resolutions. There have been cattle operators calling and asking the board to give them a break or start the process all over, but that would not make the board look good. We would look weak; we have to stand by our decision. We made our bed, now we have to lie in it and use this as a teachable moment,” Ashley said.
Kosey, on the other hand, believes that subsidy for Tribal Members is not the right move and is open to relooking at options for the 2022 grazing season.
“If we supplement those Tribal Members’ lost income from grazing will we be supplementing tribal members who cut wood when the forests get shut down next? What about the tribal fisherman who lose income when the river gets shut down by the government? Will we supplement them too? We can’t supplement everyone every time a government mandate causes loss of income,” she said.
In terms of her decision to vote against the resolutions, Kosey said, “It’s a tough decision and we already have people saying no let’s rescind it. Maybe we can meet up with some of these farmers and get some better information to make a healthier decision. When we were brought the issue, Gordy should have said it was not going to hurt the First Foods. Maybe we made our decision a little hasty, I will say that, I think we need a public hearing.”
“People want us to review this again and hopefully we can. It needs better planning and information so we can determine what is best for our Tribal community and land management on the Umatilla Indian Reservation,” Brigham said.
There is an open work session to review the board decision regarding grazing permits on the UIR March 16.
