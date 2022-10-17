MISSION — Jerad Croswell knew early on he wanted to be an optometrist.
Croswell, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, was a good student from the start. But when he got to high school he really started to excel. His parents instilled in him the importance of a good education, he said.
Mother, Debra Croswell, and father, Tom Croswell, have both been working for the CTUIR since he was little. Jerad Croswell said it was never an option to not be a dedicated student.
“It was always emphasized by my parents that doing well was expected. Good grades were the baseline,” he said.
By the time he was ready to graduate from Weston-McEwen High School, with honors, in 2014, he already completed enough dual-enrollment credits to finish his Associates of Arts Oregon Transfer Degree in one year from Blue Mountain Community College.
Baseball was a fun pass time and passion for Croswell but when it came to scholastic pursuits, science was his go-to subject.
Croswell went on to graduate from Oregon State University with his Bachelors of Science in bio health services with a preoptometry option. Optometry called to Croswell early on. Before heading off to OSU he completed a summer job shadow with Dr. Michelle Monkman, his family optometrist out of Vision Pendleton.
Croswell is thankful to this day that Monkman allowed him to shadow her because it solidified his desire to go to medical school and get his Ph.D.
After completing his undergraduate studies at Oregon State and paying for his way through college by chasing scholarships and firefighting, Croswell was accepted into the Pacific University College of Optometry in Forest Grove.
He was awarded an Indian Health Service scholarship to attend his first-choice school. Pacific was Croswell’s desired school because he would be able to stay near his family and due to their renowned optometry program. Their smaller class sizes and family-like environment were also pluses for him as a student.
As a tribal member, Croswell hoped early on to provide encouragement to other Indigenous students in their schooling and career-choices.
“For anyone thinking about going after a goal, make sure you take it one step at a time,” he said. “The idea of eight years of schooling seemed daunting to me at first but once I started taking it one step at a time it was achievable. I hope that Tribal members know that anything is achievable.”
It was that same passion to encourage and serve his people that made Croswell want to return home and work for
Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center at some point in his career. Because his IHS scholarship provided a full ride, he was able to graduate debt-free. Part of the return for the scholarship is a commitment to work five years at an IHS clinic before seeking other employment.
Croswell never dreamed his first placement would be at his home clinic. He expected to work abroad and find his way home eventually, but when Yellowhawk staff heard there was a tribal member attending optometry school, they remained in close contact to ensure he would be able to come work for his own clinic.
“The Health Commission understands the value of hiring tribal members means consistent and long-term health care for our patients,” commission Chair Althea Huesties-Wolf said. “Tribal member, Dr. Jared Croswell, is the first to both earn a medical field doctorate accolade and return home to serve his people. He’s a trail blazer. His path and story is an absolute utility to pave the way for more tribal member medical professionals.”
Croswell graduated from medical school in May 2022 and began work at Yellowhawk as an optometrist this summer.
