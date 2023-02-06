MISSION — On Jan. 19, a petition with 74 signatures was presented, reviewed and approved by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation General Council, requesting all CTUIR grazing bids be withdrawn and allowing tribal members the opportunity to rebid.
The petition stemmed from complaints from CTUIR Tribal members because of the lack of notification of the grazing bids for lease on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The notice for grazing bids was advertised in the East Oregonian newspaper, posted in the Bureau of Indian Affairs office for approximately 30 days and mailed to 66 people. One CTUIR tribal member submitted a bid, however the bid was incomplete and not accepted.
In response to the petition, the CTUIR’s Office of the Executive Director, Office of Legal Counsel, Department of Natural Resources and BIA staff held a listening session on Jan. 26, to identify grazing needs and opportunities for CTUIR tribal members on the Umatilla Indian Reservation and identify improved notification processes to avoid further miscommunication.
At the Jan. 19 general council meeting, CTUIR Executive Director Donald Sampson identified the immediate need to develop a tribal preference policy, organize workshops and outreach on the grazing lease process, and schedule tours of the upcoming grazing and pasture leases. He stated most of the leases would be available in late 2023 and 2025. The Office of the Executive Director also determined tribal members should be afforded proper notices on all future grazing and pasture lease notices.
The natural resources department and BIA will post this information on the CTUIR website, in the Confederated Umatilla Journal on CTUIR social media sites, and post public notices at tribal facilities.
