MISSION — On Jan. 19, a petition with 74 signatures was presented, reviewed and approved by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation General Council, requesting all CTUIR grazing bids be withdrawn and allowing tribal members the opportunity to rebid.

The petition stemmed from complaints from CTUIR Tribal members because of the lack of notification of the grazing bids for lease on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The notice for grazing bids was advertised in the East Oregonian newspaper, posted in the Bureau of Indian Affairs office for approximately 30 days and mailed to 66 people. One CTUIR tribal member submitted a bid, however the bid was incomplete and not accepted.

