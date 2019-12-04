A large crowd at the Nixyaawill Governance Center watched the swearing in of members of the CTUIR Board of Trustees, General Council and Youth Council members. BOT members who raised their right hands were Kathryn Brigham, Jeremy Wolf, Sandra Sampson, Sally Kosey, Corinne Sams, Armand Minthorn, Jill-Marie Gavin and Boots Pond. General Council members included Lindsay Watchman, Michael Ray Johnson, Shawna Gavin and E. Thomas Morning Owl.
