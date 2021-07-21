JOSEPH — The Nez Perce Tribe will ride and walk the traditional route of the Nimiipuu to its recently purchased property near Joseph where tribal members will formally bless their homeland, according to a press release.
The formal blessing will take place Thursday, July 29. Riders are to line up at 9 a.m. at Joseph Charter School. The ride will be followed by a lunch at noon.
Camping space is available at am'sáaxpa, the “place of boulders” — formerly known as the Hayes Farm — beginning Monday, July 26, on a first-come, first-served basis. Restrooms, sinks and trash receptacles will be on site. Parking will be available. No recreational vehicle hookups will be available.
For more information, call 208-621-4772 or email communications@nezperce.org.
