MISSION — As Oregon prepares to announce the winners of its COVID-19 vaccination lottery, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has a lottery of its own.
According to a announcement on Tuesday, June 29, tribal members and CTUIR employees who have received the COVID-19 vaccination are eligible for cash prizes.
All vaccinated tribal members and employees will get $100 and will be eligible for the drawings. For its $2,000 prize, the tribes will draw 250 names from its tribal membership and 206 names from the CTUIR workforce. One person from each group will be selected for the $50,000 grand prize. Tribal members ages 12-17 also will be eligible to win $10,000 or $50,000 scholarships.
CTUIR employees must be vaccinated by July 30 and employed at a tribal entity by the Aug. 3 drawing.
Eligible contestants can enter into the lottery by calling 541-240-8500 or by scanning a QR code available at www.ctuir.org.
