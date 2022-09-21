Friends and family hold a candlelight prayer vigil Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in front of the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, Mission, for Jeremiah “Jed” Johnson, who died Sept. 18 after police shot him.
MISSION — Residents on the Umatilla Indian Reservation gathered Thursday night, Sept. 22, for a candlelight vigil to remember Jeremiah “Jed” Johnson, the man police shot and killed Sunday, Sept. 18, on the reservation.
The vigil took place in front of the Umatilla Tribal Police Department. Johnson was 39 and an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
According to a press release Sept. 21, Umatilla Tribal Police Department officials reported its dispatch Sept. 18 at 10:36 a.m. received information from Umatilla County’s 911 center of a domestic disturbance on Bingham Road near Adams, which is within the boundaries of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
A Pendleton police officer responded along with a Umatilla Tribal Police officer responded. According to law enforcement officials, an armed suspect confronted the officers when they arrived. The suspect was Johnson. During the confrontation, the officers fired their guns at Johnson, killing him.
The FBI is leading the investigation, and the Oregon State Crime Lab is assisting with the collection and processing of evidence. Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Johnson since 2001 has numerous criminal convictions in Umatilla County Circuit Court, most are for misdemeanors. He had a criminal case pending at the time of his death.
Johnson was facing misdemeanors of fourth-degree assault and harassment and a Class C felony of aggravated harassment stemming from an arrest Sept. 6. According to court records, the district attorney’s office alleged Johnson assaulted a male, resulting in the two misdemeanors, and also spit at Pendleton police Sgt. Mark Golter, resulting in the felony charge. Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Sept. 14.
The press release also stated grief counseling and support services are available at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center by calling 541-966-9830.
(1) comment
Well done. I really appreciate the work the EO does given its limited resources.
