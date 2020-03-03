PENDLETON — A trio of prospective artists visited the city of Pendleton over the past two weeks to gain inspiration for the military tribute art installation at the site of the disused fountain near the intersection of Highway 11 and Southeast Court Avenue.
James Dinh of Cerritos, California, Michael Clapper of Denver, Colorado, and a collaborative proposal by Russell Rock and Jeanine Centouri of Los Angeles, California, are the three finalists, selected from a pool of 27 applications by the Pendleton Arts Committee, for the installation.
Charles Denight, the volunteer chair of the Pendleton Arts Committee, said all of the finalists are experienced public artists and will return to present their final concepts to the committee on May 15.
“We wanted to use this as an opportunity to introduce them to the community and introduce the community to them,” Denight said. “They want to come up with ideas that are creative and beautiful.”
Denight and members of the Pendleton Arts Committee and Veterans of Foreign Wars Let’er Buck Post 922 met with and led tours for the artists to become acquainted with Pendleton.
After visiting the memorial site, the artists were given a tour of the area, including stops at the Pendleton Center for the Arts, Heritage Station Museum, the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Museum, the Pendleton Underground and the Betty Feves Gallery. In addition to Pendleton attractions, the group toured the surrounding countryside, Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, the CTUIR Veterans Memorial and Tamáslikt Cultural Institute.
In addition to visiting local attractions, the artists stopped off to speak to art students at Pendleton High School to give them insight into the public arts process.
“I enjoyed the high school visit and getting to see [the artists] interact with the students,” said Johnny Blagg, an Air Force veteran and a member of Pendleton VFW. “That gave us very good insight into their process and showed students the real life experience that goes into art.”
Dinh said the visit was unlike any other public art commission he had worked on and felt as though it gave him a better understanding of the community as a whole.
“The whole reception was atypical,” said Dinh. “It was totally beyond anything else I had done and I felt very welcomed.”
Dinh is a public artist and landscape architect whose studio, studiofolia, has been involved with more than two dozen public art commissions since 2014, according to his application. Dinh said in his cover letter that he hopes the memorial will “convey a combination of strength and vulnerability, spirituality and earthliness, loss and renewal.” Most recently, Dinh was a finalist for the National Native American Veterans Memorial project in Washington, D.C.
“It was a very powerful visit for me, I haven’t digested everything yet,” said Dinh. “I do believe whatever I design will be a tribute to all and not a memorial.”
Clapper is a designer and artist who has created more than 30 public art installations, according to his application. Clapper said in his application that his goal is “to design a gathering space that would include imagery and text that would evoke a sense of (pride) in veterans, as well as the public at large.” Most recently Clapper has been designing a $115,000 sculpture for Fire Station #24 in Kirkland, Washington.
Clapper could not be reached for further comment by press time on Tuesday afternoon.
Rock and Centouri’s Urban Rock Design studio is a public art and architecture firm with more than 30 public art commissions since 1996, according to their application. The pair said in their application that they are “interested in the ability for the public art to contribute to the identity and civic nature of the park.” Most recently Urban Rock Design has been working on at least four projects, including an $87,000 commission for a sculpture at Columbia State Community College in Columbus, Ohio.
“The community was very tight knit with incredibly rich history,” said Centouri. “I was inspired by the community and that spirit of togetherness.”
Once artists have completed their finalized designs, Denight hopes to be able to get moving as soon as possible. He said the project is on track for completion in April 2021, and all of the artists have said they would be able to meet the deadline.
“I think the visit definitely gave them a feel for Pendleton and our vibe,” said Blagg. “I’m excited about what they may come back with as site designs.”
