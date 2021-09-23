HERMISTON — Three surgeons are joining the Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston.
Drs. Marques Johnson, David Maccabee and Ann Rust join the Good Shepherd Medical Group General Surgery, according to a press release Wednesday, Sept. 22, from Good Shepherd Health Care System. All three are board certified in general surgery.
“Good Shepherd now has a powerhouse of surgeons with a combined 40-plus years of experience that provide best-in-class surgical care for our patients,” Good Shepherd President and CEO Brian Sims touted in the press release.
Johnson has a special focus in minimally-invasive surgery and colorectal surgery. He was born in Medford and grew up in Eugene, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree from University of Oregon. He went on to medical school at Loma Linda University School of Medicine in Loma Linda, California, and completed his general surgery residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Medical Association.
Maccabee specializes in minimally-invasive surgery, including robotics, bariatric surgery and endoscopy. He attended undergraduate and medical school at the University of California Davis in Davis, California. After a brief stint for graduate school at Oxford University in England, he returned to the United States for his surgical training. He completed his general surgery residency at University of Washington in Seattle, and Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland. He went on to complete a fellowship in laparoscopic surgery at OHSU.
Maccabee has broad experience with all types of gastrointestinal surgery and endoscopy, including minimally-invasive hernia repair, surgery for reflux disease and weight loss and varicose vein disease. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeons, and the Society of Gastrointestinal Surgeons.
Rust has special focus on women’s health, as well as advanced laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries. She was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, and followed the footsteps of her physician father. Rust earned her doctor of medicine degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska,where she also completed her residency. She is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Breast Surgeons, Association of Women Surgeons, and the Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.