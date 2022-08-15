PENDLETON — The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office is down three deputy prosecutors, but the return of three veterans since early 2021 and a new hire have eased staffing issues.

Daniel Pachico returned Feb. 1, 2021, as chief deputy for the DA’s office in Pendleton. Jaclyn Jenkins departed from her service as assistant United State attorney in Portland and on April 1 began working again as chief deputy district attorney out of the Stafford Hansell Government Center in Hermiston. And Monte Ludington returned April 15 to his position as senior deputy in Pendleton.

