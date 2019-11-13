BAKER CITY — A Portland man, who was seriously injured when his vehicle landed in the bottom of a ravine off Kleinschmidt Grade on the Idaho side of Hells Canyon last week, is no longer a patient at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Mark Snider, hospital spokesman, said Tuesday.
Snider had no other details about the condition of the victim, 44-year-old Donald B. Jordan.
He was trapped in his 2011 Chevy Tahoe overnight after he drove off the left shoulder of the steep winding road, about 75 miles east of Baker City, and rolled to the bottom of the ravine the night of Nov. 5.
Jordan was rescued early the next morning by members of the Baker County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and other volunteers from the Halfway and Oxbow areas. Members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, ABT Towing and the Idaho State Police also were involved in the rescue.
Idaho State Trooper Andrew Fisher, resident trooper at Meridian, provided a few more details of the crash and rescue effort in an email to the Baker City Herald.
The rescue effort got underway about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 when he received a call reporting the single-vehicle crash.
Fisher said Jordan went off the road about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday about 1.8 miles up the grade. The unpaved road starts at the Snake River Road below Oxbow and leads to Cuprum, Idaho.
Fisher said Jordan was traveling with a friend, whose name was not available in time for this story. The friend, who was in a separate vehicle, began looking for Jordan after Jordan failed to arrive at their hunting camp.
Jordan and his crashed Chevy Tahoe were found at about 12:30 a.m. at the bottom of a ravine. Once he and his vehicle were found, a GPS spot locator was activated and emergency resources were notified, Fisher said.
Jordan was trapped in his vehicle for about nine hours, Fisher said.
The Baker County Search and Rescue Team was activated at 2 a.m. to help bring Jordan up the steep grade.
Sheriff Travis Ash and SAR members responded and began a technical rope rescue to reach Jordan.
The SAR team and volunteers with the Halfway Fire and Halfway-Oxbow Ambulance worked together using a rope-and-winch system to carry Jordan up the hillside.
Jordan next was taken by ground ambulance to Hells Canyon Park where an air ambulance was waiting to transport him to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.
