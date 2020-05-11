PRINEVILLE — A Union County man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop revealed a number of drugs in the vehicle.
Anthony Mailman, 35, of La Grande was taken into custody on charges of giving false information to a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and manufacture of methamphetamine, failure to carry and present operator’s license and a parole violation warrant.
Oregon State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop on Mailman’s Cadillac STS on Highway 126 near milepost 13 west of Prineville.
An OSP drug dog alerted troopers to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately 5.9 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, scales and a loaded revolver concealed inside the vehicle.
Mailman was lodged in the Crook County Jail.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.
