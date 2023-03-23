PENDLETON — Students attending Blue Mountain Community College get some help to navigate the ins and outs of academia.
Literally.
The college has two first-term student success navigators for students either starting or restarting their academic careers.
“We’re a catch-all to help students at the beginning of their academic careers,” student success navigator Jennie Wolf said. “People ask, ‘What kind of degree can I get? How do I get started? What do I need?’ We’re here to answer those questions.”
The first-term student success navigators are part of a larger team, she said.
“We have other navigators that are really hyper-specific, and they’re grand-funded positions,” she said. “Those can be navigators that help with things like transferring to four-year schools or career-connected learning systems.”
Joey GrosJacques is the college’s director of recruitment and retention. He said there’s a lot that comes under the work of navigators.
“We’re troubleshooters for the campus,” he said. “When a student has an issue on campus, we tell them to go meet their navigator.”
Tailoring the student experience
Students are assigned a navigator from the moment of admission. They receive an email informing them who their navigator is and offering to set up an appointment.
“Then we meet with the students and we actually create their program and help them register," Wolf said. "I always ask students, whatever their age, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ It makes them feel that it’s OK not to know, and it’s OK to start something and figure out this isn’t what they want to do.”
Helping new and returning students to have realistic goals and expectations is crucial to their long-term academic success, Wolf said, and navigators seek to tailor each student's experience to ensure they transition into academic life smoothly.
“I always ask students what’s going on outside of school to help them set their own expectations. Do they work full time? Do they have learning disabilities? Do they have kids?” she said. “Those conversations about their lives are crucial so that we don’t overwhelm them. From there, we pick out classes, and help them determine if they’d rather be online, in-person, or a mix.”
Lack of resources
In a perfect world, students would be handed off to a faculty member program advisor at the conclusion of their first term, GrosJacques said, but staffing issues have prevented that.
“Due to the number of students we have and a reduced number of faculty, we have students that don’t have faculty advisors yet,” he said. “Students will come back and meet with us navigators until they get a faculty advisor.”
A lack of faculty advisors means BMCC’s first-year advisors often are responsible for more than 600 students each, which GrosJacques explained is above what the National Advising Association says is a best practice of around 270 students per advisor.
“What’s interesting is a lot of universities are ranging anywhere from 450 students to 1,200 students an advisor,” GrosJacques said. “Schools meet with students less frequently, only once a term or not even every term.”
Blue Mountain has been fortunate to have received several batches of grant money from Oregon in the last few years that has allowed bringing on navigators who can take some of the specialty load from existing staff, GrosJacques said.
There for the duration
Wolf said the success of their students is the fundamental motivation for the navigators.
“Navigators will get academic alerts about students who are struggling, and it’s always our policy to talk to students directly and help them navigate whatever issue they may be facing.”
Ultimately, Blue Mountain Community College measures success in retention, transfer and graduation rates. Wolf said recruitment and retention is about increasing those rates
“Our biggest desire as a school,” she said, “is to retain students from the time they enter to the time they graduate or transfer.”
