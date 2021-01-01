Truck Crash
Buy Now

Oregon Department of Transportation staff and tow truck operators work to clear the interstate at the site of a two-vehicle crash near milepost 215 on Interstate 84 westbound on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The crash blocked both lanes of westbound traffic and closed the interstate for several hours. Traffic was rerouted through Pendleton until the interstate was reopened.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.