Frankie’s Towing works to recover a semitruck near Milepost 206 along Interstate 84 west of Pendleton on Wednesday afternoon. According to Joe S. Merritt, owner of Frankie’s Towing, the truck had been traveling in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when it crossed the median and westbound lanes before coming to a rest at the bottom of the hill on the westbound side of the highway. Merritt said that the towing company had surveyed the scene around the time of the crash Tuesday night before returning Wednesday morning to recover the vehicle.