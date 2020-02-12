Truck Crash
Buy Now

Frankie’s Towing works to recover a semitruck near Milepost 206 along Interstate 84 west of Pendleton on Wednesday afternoon. According to Joe S. Merritt, owner of Frankie’s Towing, the truck had been traveling in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when it crossed the median and westbound lanes before coming to a rest at the bottom of the hill on the westbound side of the highway. Merritt said that the towing company had surveyed the scene around the time of the crash Tuesday night before returning Wednesday morning to recover the vehicle.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.