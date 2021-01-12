PENDLETON — Interstate 84 remains closed eastbound near Pendleton at Exit 216 and westbound in Baker City at Exit 304 due to truck crashes near milepost 270 and 258 that are blocking the westbound lanes, according to a press release from Oregon Department of Transportation.
Since the westbound blockage is preventing ODOT winter maintenance crews from returning after treating snow and ice on the eastbound freeway, both freeways are closed. Westbound truck traffic is also restricted from traveling west from Ontario due to limited truck parking in Baker City.
I-84 is expected to be closed for more than four hours. Oregon Highway 204 and Oregon Highway 245 are also closed to through traffic and are not viable detours for freeway traffic, the release said.
The closure and severe weather conditions has forced the cancelation of the Arrow PM Bus Route, according to a press release from the Confederate Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
