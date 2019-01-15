A man driving a pickup truck Tuesday morning hit a gas main line on Feedville Road south of Hermiston and was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center for his injuries.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 battalion chief Ed Clark said employees from local businesses including Circle C Equipment and New Holland Agriculture were evacuated for the rest of the day, and that Cascade Natural Gas had turned off the line by about 10 a.m., limiting any further danger to the public.
Clark said he did not know the name of the driver, nor whether he was a Hermiston resident.
