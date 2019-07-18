Pendleton Fire Department Capt. Steve Brost (left) and Lieutenant Jeff Perry work to battle an engine fire in a Ford Ranger pickup truck at The Shop, located at 238 S.W. Court Ave. According to mechanics on scene, the driver of the vehicle pulled in complaining that the truck was overheating and may need repair before it burst into flames in the parking lot. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
