MORROW COUNTY — Burning hay and damaged asphalt from a semi-truck fire Thursday afternoon shut down a stretch of Highway 207 for eight hours, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the transportation department received a report of a semi-truck and trailer hauling hay catching fire near Milepost 6B on Highway 207. The Heppner and Ione fire departments, Fire Station 7, along with the department of transportation, state police and Morrow County sheriff's deputies all responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported, and the identity of the semi-truck driver has yet to be released, according to state police.
According to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, local citizens Corey Miller and Tim Rust aided with a front-end loader and a water tender. Blattner Energy also responded with a front-end loader.
Highway 207 between Lexington and Hermiston remained closed in both directions until 10 p.m. Thursday. Workers from the transportation department remained on the scene throughout the night.
Patches of the road are rough but it remains open, according to ODOT.
