PENDLETON — A semitrailer fire Sunday, July 4, at a Pendleton offramp led to the shutdown of Interstate 84 and to a grass fire in the median.
The Pendleton Fire Department at approximately 3:45 p.m. received the callout for the vehicle blaze on Interstate 84 westbound at exit 210, Pendleton. The fire gutted the cab of a semitrailer and spread to the highway median, burning the median for about a fifth of a mile.
The driver of the semi was able to exit the vehicle safely and suffered no injuries, according to the Pendleton Fire Department. Fire officials on scene said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said crews extinguished both fires before 4:30 p.m., although firefighters remained on scene to mop up debris and coordinate removal of the charred vehicle.
The pair of fires shut down the interstate in both directions, with the eastbound lanes reopening at roughly 4:30 p.m. and the westbound lanes remaining diverted until later in the day.
