A sign for a lot lease stands Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, on the southwestern quadrant of the Coyote Business Park in Mission. The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have entered negotiations to construct a new truck stop in the southwest quadrant of the park.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — A new partnership between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation could be on the horizon as the two parties negotiate to construct a new truck parking area on reservation land.

“It's going to be fairly primitive in the sense that there's not going to be like a fueling island and convenience store or anything like that,” Ken Patterson, ODOT Region 5 manager, explained. “What it's going to provide — and this is something that the trucking industry has told us they need — is a place for drivers to be able to pull off the freeway for extended periods of time and stay all the way through snow removal activities, and either get caught up on their rest or wait until the chain restrictions are lifted.”

