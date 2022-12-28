A sign for a lot lease stands Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, on the southwestern quadrant of the Coyote Business Park in Mission. The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have entered negotiations to construct a new truck stop in the southwest quadrant of the park.
PENDLETON — A new partnership between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation could be on the horizon as the two parties negotiate to construct a new truck parking area on reservation land.
“It's going to be fairly primitive in the sense that there's not going to be like a fueling island and convenience store or anything like that,” Ken Patterson, ODOT Region 5 manager, explained. “What it's going to provide — and this is something that the trucking industry has told us they need — is a place for drivers to be able to pull off the freeway for extended periods of time and stay all the way through snow removal activities, and either get caught up on their rest or wait until the chain restrictions are lifted.”
According to data ODOT complied since 2020, semitrailers operating in winter conditions without chains cause the overwhelming majority of winter crashes and interstate shutdowns.
“What's happening now is a lot of those types of trucks are either just sitting in the chain-up area, they're sitting along the shoulder of the road, or they're plugging up the other truck stops or the Wildhorse Casino and making it hard for people to get around,” Patterson said. “It's been a priority for both the tribes and for ODOT to develop a spot where they can park that's off the freeway."
The tribes, he continued, offered an arrangement to develop a truck parking area in the south portion of Coyote Business Park.
“The tribes have expertise in doing development of industrial areas and businesses,” Patterson said. “We’re going to pay CTUIR to design and construct this parking area. Then it’s going to be open to haulers and truck drivers to park in when needed for inclement weather, like when Interstate 84 gets shut down, or if there are chain restrictions.”
The truck parking area will be the first of its kind in Eastern Oregon, according to ODOT, with the goal to minimize future Interstate 84 closures by providing a place for truckers to wait out winter weather or enforced chain-up conditions.
“With a commercial truck stop and things of that nature, there's a commercial element to that where, you know, it's a good business decision for somebody to sell fuel, or you have a restaurant and accommodations,” Patterson said. “In this case, it's just a parking area.”
ODOT and CTUIR still are negotiating to make the truck parking area happen, but Patterson said the funding has been allocated and is ready to go.
“We're in the stages of developing the agreement to make the financial commitment,” Patterson said. “So we're doing a little bit of outreach with the tribes right now. We're just kind of at the ground level, but we do have funding at this point to be able to build the truck stop as soon as the agreements are executed.”
