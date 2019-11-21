PENDLETON — All trucking professionals are invited to an industry symposium on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton.
The Oregon Trucking Associations hosts the annual Trucking Symposium, where attendees learn about leadership, safety, human resources, operations, insurance and other aspects of the trucking industry.
According to a news release, topics covered will also include regulatory changes and government affairs affecting the trucking industry, and officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation and other agencies will be on hand to address questions directly. OTA will provide an overview of the 2019 legislative session and what is expected to take place during the 2020 session.
To learn more about the Trucking Symposium, see the full schedule or register, visit www.ortrucking.org/events or call 503-513-0005. Special prices are available for OTA members.
