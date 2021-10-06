After a long day at Monahan, Grove & Tucker, lawyer Samuel Tucker crossed the highway in front of his home, and he and his wife, Sara Tucker, discussed the honor of having their family farm listed as a “Century Farm.” They also talked about the legacy and history of that farm, which is now Tucker Ranch.
The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program gives Century Status to family farms and ranches over 100 years old. To gain this status, the family of the farm’s descendants must have lived a century on the land.
This year, a ceremony at The Oregon State Fair will honor Tucker Ranch and the 11 other newly added Century farms and ranches. They will join a list of 1,235 Oregon farms and ranches.
This is a significant achievement, Samuel said. True, he said, there are many Century farms, but Oregon is a big place. Also, in an age of growing corporate farms, it is notable when a single family can maintain their spot on a single piece of farmland.
“This is a big deal,” he said. He is looking forward to receiving a plaque and a sign, which he will place on the property.
The Tucker family has a long and storied history in the Weston area. This history started with John Byron Tucker. Born in New Hampshire in 1842, John Byron was a Civil War veteran who, in the 1870s, moved to Weston Mountain, where wood and water was plentiful. This was near what would become the family farm. In 1889, John’s son Eugene “Eaph” Tucker, was born one of 12 children. He would grow up to purchase a farm in 1916, which is now being honored as a Century Farm. Both a farmer and a pastor, Eaph remained an important person in the area for the remainder of his life.
Eaph beget Wendell Dean Tucker, who was born in 1919 in a house on the property, dubbed The Tucker Home. He married Eudine Tucker, a descendent of immigrants who landed at Plymouth Rock. They farmed wheat, hay and potatoes.
The Tuckers transitioned to farming wheat and peas, and raising beef cattle, just prior to World War II, when the market dried up for potatoes.
Samuel, who was raised in the Tucker Home, now lives in a house on the other side of Oregon Route 204. He became owner of the farm in 1997. Samuel and Sara have three children, one of which currently lives in the Tucker Home with her three children. Samuel and Sara said they are happy for their family to share a treasured history.
“It’s nice to have to have roots and heritage,” Samuel said. He went to North Carolina for law school, but he returned to be part of his history in Umatilla County. He and Sara, and now Molly, chose to be where they are, forgoing possible wealth in other places, because being in Weston is special. It is a good place to raise a family.
He and Sara joke about being in a “Green Acres” situation, living out the 1960s sitcom in which a lawyer and his wife live on a farm, but their life is not quite like the sitcom. The show, in contrast to real life, did not fully capture the good environment rural living has for families.
In this quiet location, Samuel and Sara raised children who went on to become high-level professionals. Daughter Molly is a lawyer and judge, son Dan is a geologist and son Andy is the director of Children’s Home Society of Washington.
“They grew up doing farm stuff, operating equipment and raising cattle,” Samuel said. “I grew up doing that, too.”
“And they all have some of that farm mentality,” Sara added. They value hard work, conservation, simplicity, non-materialism and the pleasure that comes from one’s own product.
Tucker Ranch includes approximately 1,000 acres, according to an application for Century Farm status. The application also states 360 of these acres, and the Tucker Home, were part of Eaph’s original farm. None of the original farmland is currently farmed. Pasture and trees now fill the land, as does cattle.
Samuel and Sara said Tucker Ranch does not employ anyone except for family to care for 60 mother calves and the calves they produce.
“I think that’s why my great-grandfather had so many children,” Samuel said. “Farming families, by golly, you get a lot of work out of them.”
The youngest generation —5 years old, three years old and a baby — are too young for work, but they do spend their days on the farm. Riding horses or equipment, they are being raised in this lifestyle. Samuel envisions a day when they will take their turn running the ranch.
These new generations will grow in an environment that is not easy for family farmers. Tuckers previous to Samuel could support themselves on their farm. Samuel said he and his family could not make enough money to make a living off of Tucker Ranch. The margins are too small, and he would need much more land to be profitable as either a farm or a ranch.
“This is an avocation, not an occupation,” he said, though he believes the farm will increase in value. Farmland is tangible and its price will not fluctuate to the whims of the market, which makes Tucker Ranch worth holding on to, Samuel said.
