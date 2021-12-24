MILTON-FREEWATER — The city of Milton-Freewater is seeking volunteers to serve on various city committees and boards. The deadline to apply is noon Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The committees serve in an advisory capacity and make recommendations to the city council. Volunteers must be citizens living within the boundaries of the Milton-Freewater city limits.
The following is a list of vacancies which the city is seeking to fill.
Planning commission: Two openings for four-year terms beginning in February. Commission members meet the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The commission acts on issues involving the zoning code. One member may reside outside the city limits but must be a resident of the Urban Growth Boundary. This position also requires committee members to file a Statement of Economic Interest with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission once a year.
Library board: One opening for a four-year term, two vacancies for one-year terms and one vacancy for a two-year term to begin in February. Board members serve in an advisory capacity to the city council, city manager and library director concerning all matters relating to policy and management of the library.
The board meets every last Thursday at 4 p.m. at the library. Board members must be residents of the city.
Budget committee: Three openings for three-year terms and three vacancies for two-year terms to begin in February. The mayor city council and up to seven resident representatives serve on the committee.
The committee convenes each spring to consider the preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Most are evening meetings. The committee makes recommendations to the city council, which adopts the budget. Budget committee members must be residents of the city.
Recreation committee: Two vacancies for two-year terms and one vacancy for a one-year term to begin in February. Members serve in an advisory capacity to the city council, making recommendations on matters concerning the city’s parks, aquatic center, golf course, ball fields and other recreational facilities and programs. The committee meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. Recreation committee members must be residents of the city.
The mayor appoints all committee and board members with approval by the council. All appointments are nonpaid positions. Interested residents can submit an application to ity Recorder Leanne Steadman by 12 p.m. Dec. 28. Steadman is available by phone at 541-938-8233 or via email at leanne.steadman@milton-freewater-or.gov. Information and application is available to be downloaded from the city website at www.mfcity.com.
