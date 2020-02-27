Crews work to recover the Tug Nova, a 38-foot tugboat owned by HME Construction, from the Columbia River 10 miles north of Umatilla on Thursday afternoon. The vessel sunk after being blown away form its mooring about 3/4 of a mile downriver on Monday. While the situation has been monitored by various environmental agencies since then, recovery operations kicked off around 8 a.m. and lasted much of the day Thursday before the vessel was loaded into a barge for shipment to Vancouver, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.