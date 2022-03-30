PENDLETON — On an early afternoon Tuesday, March 29, front-end loaders criss-crossed the parking lot of Tum-a-Lum Lumber. Trailers took up multiple parking spots. Four days before its official grand opening, the building material supply company's new premises were a beehive of activity.
Tum-A-Lum's move to 2470 S.E. Court Ave. afforded the business 4.5 times the retail space and almost three times the acreage.
The migration took place place last summer from its historic location at 432 S.E. Dorian Ave. That site, across from the Umatilla County Courthouse, covered just 1.25 acres with only 2,000 square feet of retail space.
Branch Manager Shane Reinhart said, “On Dorian, I didn’t have an office.”
The new location at the former Gilbert Auto site includes 3.5 acres of asphalt and buildings in an overall 9 acres. Retail space is 9,000 square feet, plus offices and cubicles for contractor consultations.
The shift followed extensive remodeling and new construction. The company took down part of an existing building, then added onto it to support the vast lumber yard.
“We gutted the Gilbert Auto showroom. Tore out the wiring, took down walls. A complete makeover,” Reinhart said.
The new store offers a full hardware line, including a design center with cabinets, countertops, doors and windows. It also features an outdoor lawn and garden care center, with a full nursery.
TAL Holdings owner, Bill Cornelius, Jr. of Vancouver, preferred not to state the purchase price, but public records suggest the site went for less than its assessed valuation of $1.8 million. The company made money on the sale of its old location.
“We tried to buy it previously,” Reinhart commented.
Since the property had been bought by others as an investment, the acquisition was somewhat complicated, with Hillsboro real estate brokers and banks involved. But Cornelius Holdings of Seattle got the deal done.
In December 2019, the Pendleton Planning Commission approved Tum-A-Lum’s shift.
A building permit application estimated renovation and new warehouse construction cost at $2 million with Seattle architectural firm Graham Baba as designer. The project’s general contractor was Bouten Construction Company of Richland, Washington.
Reinhart said the subcontractors were local. He rattled off a long list of familiar Pendleton businesses in plumbing, heating, electric, fencing and such, plus a few new or not so well-known. The city of Pendleton was granted a utility easement.
"Our remodeling will be the mother ship for future expansions at our other locations" Reinhart said. "Ours was based on Hood River's. We learned a lot from that project."
In a call from Reinhart, his boss Cornelius said, “We’ve made a substantial investment in Pendleton, as in all the communities we serve.” Public records reflect this boon to local businesses.
Established in Walla Walla in 1906, Tum-A-Lum Lumber came to Pendleton in 1924.
“It’s a fourth-generation family business, and the concept extends to employees and customers," Reinhart said. "I can call the owner and he picks up.”
Tum-A-Lum's presence grows
Tum-A-Lum and its parent holding company managed to add stores during the pandemic.
“Our customer base changed,” Reinhart said. “We had fewer contractors and more DIY clients.”
Since 2017, Tum-A-Lum’s parent, TAL Holdings of Vancouver, has acquired nine similar local home improvement businesses with 20 stores in the Pacific Northwest. Tum-A-Lum itself also has locations in The Dalles and Hood River, for a present total of 10 TAL companies with 23 outlets in four states.
“We’ve added seven stores in two companies in just the last two months,” Reinhart said.
The latest acquisition was Orofino Builders Supply on March 14, with four Idaho locations.
“The businesses we’ve bought are like us. Family-oriented," he said. "In most cases, the previous owners have opted to keep working under the new management. They say it’s a family legacy, it’s who we are. Former owners say how much like themselves they found Bill Cornelius, Sr. and Susan.”
Some of the bought businesses operate in cities with big box chain home improvement stores.
“We can compete because of local customer loyalty and better service," Reinhart explained. "None of our associates will tell a customer she has to go to lunch. Contractors can carry accounts with us, but have to pay as they go at Home Depot or Lowe's. Growing our locations means we can keep our prices competitive.”
Tum-A-Lum has proceeded as it set out years ago. Its plans have worked so far, with continued growth.
“We haven’t grown faster than we can handle," Reinhart said. "It’s the most exciting place I’ve ever worked.”
Grand opening of the new location is Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly celebration includes a free tri-tip steak lunch, product demonstrations, children activities and raffle prizes. The first 100 customers will receive a limited edition 5-gallon bucket.
