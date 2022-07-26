BOARDMAN — Morrow County Health District and Boardman Fire Rescue District on Monday, July 25, threw social medial jabs at each other over who can handle emergency calls for ambulance service.
Morrow County Health District in a post on Facebook contended the Ambulance Service Area Plan for the county designates the health district as the ambulance service provider for all of Morrow County, and Boardman Fire has been ignoring that.
"BFRD is engaging in a practice known as call jumping, where multiple providers responded to a single incident," according to the health district's post. "In Oregon, call jumping is illegal. The state of Oregon has determined that this practice presents risks to the public and patients that do not outweigh the benefits of the action."
The health district and the Morrow County EMS Advisory Committee on April 27 even issued a determination against Boardman Fire and Rescue District Chief Michael Hughes' request to change the plan and allow Boardman Fire to respond to all calls within its district, which covers an area of 330 square miles.
That determination also called out Boardman Fire District for "a failure to adhere to appropriate protocol and procedure," which included "patient confidentiality violations in public forums," members of the fire district "disparaging health district ambulance crew in public" and "engaging in a public campaign to undermine the reputation" of Morrow County ambulance staff and the health district board.
The determination also shot down Hughes' request because one of the "overriding reasons" for the request was about funding rather than public safety.
In spite of the health district's determination, Boardman Fire has continued to respond to all calls.
Ken Browne, chair of the Boardman Fire Rescue District, fired back on Facebook.
"In Boardman Fire’s case, it is properly responding because it is a Quick Response Team agency. In March 2020, the Health District was taking over 7 minutes to respond to 911 emergency medical calls, when the accepted National average is 60 seconds. In an effort to provide quicker patent care (within the County’s ASA Plan) and to also be in alignment with the Governor’s Covid response State of Emergency, Boardman Fire requested their dispatch center, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, to page us for all medical emergencies. The Sheriff’s dispatch center has been doing so since March 2020."
Browne also stated while the Oregon Health Authority has approved ASA Plan, the county has yet to adopt it.
Browne then took a shot at Emily Roberts, CEO of Morrow County Health District.
"However, Since becoming CEO of the Health District, Emily Roberts has been on a mission to keep Boardman Fire from doing what we have been trained and certified to do. It should also be noted that the EMS Advisory Committee is 80% Health District employees," according to Browne's post.
Morrow County Health District spokesperson Scott Gallagher explained Hughes is not looking to partner with the health district but instead take it over and the funding that goes with it.
According to health district meeting minutes of April 25, its 2022-23 budget is about $14.6 million, and the district also was set to receive almost $660,000 from Amazon, which operates several data centers in Morrow County at the Port of Morrow.
Boardman Fire not only ignores protocol when it jumps calls for ambulance service, according to Gallagher, it then bills the health district for the service.
Browne further stated in his post the health district has refused to partner with Boardman Fire, which remains "committed to providing the best possible patient care and outcomes to our community. We have been doing this, within the constraints of the County’s ASA Plan. We will continue to provide emergency services to our community while trying to bring forward a nationally adopted response model."
The health district also stated it has attempted to "resolve this issue and develop a partnership with BRFD to enhance EMS services," but those efforts have been unsuccessful. Still, the health district stated it is working within the ambulance service plan's legal process "toward a reasonable, community-based resolution."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.