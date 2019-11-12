IRRIGON — Two Irrigon men face multiple charges stemming from a home invasion.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported its communications center received a call Sunday at 7:01 p.m. from an Irrigon resident who said two individuals had entered his home uninvited and one pointed a firearm at him, then both left.
Seven minutes after that call, Sgt. Todd Siex and deputy Tanner Cooney conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle the suspects were in on Depot Lane, Irrigon.
After investigating, the sheriff’s office arrested Abraham Barajas, 20, and Juan Rodriguez, 24, both of Irrigon, and booked each into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on the following charges: first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, carrying a concealed weapon (firearm) and unlawful use of a firearm.
Barajas faces an additional count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in the jail in lieu of $78,500 bail.
Rodriguez faces a count of felon in possession of a firearm. The sheriff’s office also reported Rodriguez is a parole and probation client with Morrow County Community Corrections, which placed a no-bail detainer on him.
The sheriff's office also stated the Boardman Police Department and Oregon State Police assisted with this case.
