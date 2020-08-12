MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested two people on Tuesday, Aug. 11, who are accused of working together to assault and steal from a man at Milton-Freewater's Red Tea Garden on July 22.
Alice Sumerlin, 29, and Rodolfo Ceja, 37, were arrested on more than a dozen combined charges, including one count each of attempted first-degree assault and third-degree assault.
According to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer, Sumerlin and Ceja confronted Jimmy Birdwell, 38, at Red Tea Garden on North Columbia Street around 7:15 p.m. on July 22 and physically assaulted him with "fists and open hands."
Boedigheimer stated in an email that Birdwell suffered a "minor injury to his thumb during the incident."
Sumerlin is also accused of intentionally driving a truck toward Birdwell and attempting to injure him, running over his bicycle, stealing his backpack and then fleeing the scene with Ceja.
"Investigation and evidence indicate that Sumerlin and Ceja acted in concert in perpetrating these crimes," Boedigheimer stated.
