MORROW COUNTY — Two Irrigon residents were arrested Thursday on charges relating to the theft of multiple firearms.
In November, several guns were stolen during a home burglary in Irrigon, according to a press release issued by the Morrow County Sheriff's Office. Two of the stolen guns were found last week.
Jose Manuel Longoria Jr., 29, and Kaelynn Hollingsworth, 37, were both arrested on Jan. 18.
According to the Umatilla County Jail, the Hermiston Police Department arrested Longoria on five charges, including felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
Hollingsworth was arrested on three charges, including felon in possession of a weapon and illegal transfer of a firearm.
Both are currently lodged in the Umatilla County Jail, but according to court documents, neither individual has been indicted or formally accused.
Law enforcement officials said the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the stolen guns or who believes they may have purchased a stolen gun is asked to contact the Morrow County Sheriff's Office at 541-676-5317
