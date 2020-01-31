PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council will choose between short-term stewardship and long-term ambition for the Ward 2 seat left vacant by the late Scott Fairley.
The council will meet early on Tuesday to interview two candidates for the position: Ward 2 candidate Melissa Shumake and former councilor Chuck Wood. If one of the candidates can get at least five votes from the council, they could take their seat later that evening.
A city councilor from 2013-16, Wood wrote in his letter of interest that he expected many on the council to have “first-hand knowledge of his experience.”
“I trust you will have several well qualified applicants to consider, and do not expect to be considered solely because I served in this role in the recent past,” he wrote. “I know you will select a candidate who will best serve the citizens of Ward 2 and the city in general.”
A retiree who used to work at Blue Mountain Recovery Center, Wood has also served on the boards for Oregon East Symphony, the Pendleton Rotary Club, and the Main Street Cowboys.
Despite his familiarity with the council, Wood wrote that he has no intention of filing for another term past his appointment.
Additionally, Wood may not even be able to serve the entirety of his appointed term because of his housing situation. He and his wife are downsizing from their North Hill home and intend to put it on the market for a second time this spring, and there’s a possibility he may move out of Pendleton once the house sells.
If the house is sold before Wood’s term ends, he wrote that he would be willing to step aside for the winner of the May primary if they wanted to get a head start on their council career.
Shumake is applying to get that head start, having already filed to run for Ward 2 election on May 19.
She doesn’t have prior experience on the council, but Shumake has spent the past five years working in municipal government as a planner for the city of Walla Walla, Washington.
She wrote that her priority as a city councilor would be affordable housing, increased transparency and accountability in city government, and creating an equitable community.
Later in the letter, she returned to the theme of transparency.
“It seems as though many Pendleton residents do not trust Pendleton’s government to fulfill its mission to seek efficiency in the use of resources,” she wrote. “I propose that the City use a statistically valid survey, year over year, to solicit input from residents about their priorities, then use those priorities to set yearly agendas.”
Shumake is the only filed candidate for Ward 2 to date. The other filed candidates for the other races — Mayor John Turner, Ward 1 candidate Kevin Martin, Ward 3 Councilor Dale Primmer, and at-large Councilor Paul Chalmers — don’t have opponents yet either. The filing deadline is March 10.
Whoever the council picks, they could be immediately thrown into the fray of the city’s most contentious issue: street maintenance.
The council is set to vote on a resolution that would begin the process of putting a 4-cent gas tax for street maintenance on the May ballot.
The gas tax is a part of a multi-pronged fundraising plan that includes a hotel room tax and increased street utility fee.
While city staff continue to research the hotel room tax concept, it’s moving ahead with a $3 increase to the street utility fee.
The council will hold a first reading of the fee-raising ordinance on Tuesday, which means the council could pass it at the following meeting on Feb. 18.
Council members will also consider awarding crack seal and slurry seal contracts for more immediate street maintenance projects.
The public council candidate interviews will be held at 6 p.m., and the council meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held inside council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
