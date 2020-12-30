ELGIN — Two people were found dead in Elgin, according to a press release from the Union County Sheriff’s office.
According to the release, the Union County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from an unidentified male requesting law enforcement assistance at approximately shortly after midnight the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 29. The call came from a remote area southeast of Elgin.
“At this point in time, law enforcement does not believe there is an active threat to the community and they are continuing to investigate,” the release stated. “No further information is being released at this time until law enforcement notifies the next of kin.”
A deputy with the sheriff’s office and an Oregon State Police trooper responded and found two deceased persons upon arrival. The reporting party was also at the scene, and that person received aid from the Elgin Ambulance and La Grande Fire Department.
The Union County Major Crime Team, which includes officials from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Police Department, Oregon State Police and Union County Attorney’s office, were called out to investigate.
