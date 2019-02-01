Two Hermiston residents were arrested Friday, and are suspects in four separate thefts in the past few months.
Chalen James Ottomar, 23, and Meliza Vega Flores, 25, were arrested in the 400 block of Northwest 11th Street. Both are believed to be involved in the thefts, and were lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
Hermiston Police officers had been notified of a commercial burglary on Southeast 10th Street on Dec. 6, 2018, and later learned of three packages being stolen off porches. Upon investigation, they believed the incidents were all related. They are still investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.