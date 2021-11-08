WALLA WALLA — Two Hermiston residents were injured Saturday morning in a crash in Walla Walla County.
The Washington State Patrol in a press release reported the crash occurred at about 10:23 a.m. on Highway 12 about 26 miles west of Walla Walla.
Julian V. Gutierrez, 47, driver, and Francis J. Kontur, 85, passenger, both of Hermiston, were in a 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup behind a 2004 Honda Pilot heading west on Highway 12 about 26 miles west of Walla Walla. The Honda then stopped in the road and started to back up when it collided with the Dodge.
Gutierrez and Kontur were injured in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol. An ambulance took Kontur to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla, and Gutierrez went to the hospital as well but in a private vehicle.
Kaziputalimba E. Joshua, 62, of Walla Walla, was driving the Honda Pilot. He and his passenger, Stephen E. Hammond, 65, of Sterling, Virginia, also was injured in the crash. Ambulance took both men to Providence St. Mary.
The crash also totaled both vehicles.
Washington State Patrol reported neither drugs nor alcohol was involved in the crash, and all four men were wearing seat belts. WSP also reported Joshua faces a charge of improper backing.
